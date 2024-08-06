Prime minister speaks to health workers, members of Black community in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made some brief appearances in Winnipeg.

Trudeau spoke to several dozen people at a morning event hosted by Black History Manitoba.

He touted the government’s Black Entrepreneurship Program, which helps people with financing and other business needs.

He says work needs to continue to reduce the barriers that entrepreneurs face in accessing capital.

Later, the prime minister stopped in at a barbecue for health-care workers, where he shook hands and posed for pictures with dozens of people.

Both events were in Winnipeg South, a riding currently held by Liberal Terry Duguid but that has voted Conservative in the past.

“I’m feeling lucky to be here,” Trudeau told a group of workers standing near a picnic table.

“Terry set up a zoom call with some of your teams during the pandemic, when it was so difficult, and I made a promise that we’d come back and celebrate together and thank you in person.”

Trudeau did not make any announcements or hold any press conferences while in Winnipeg. He also didn’t hold any events in Elmwood-Transcona, a section of east Winnipeg where a byelection is being held to fill the seat vacated by former New Democrat member of Parliament Daniel Blaikie.

On Sunday night, Trudeau attended Folklorama, an annual event in the Manitoba capital that celebrates cultures from around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press