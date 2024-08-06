Saskatchewan latest province to restrict cellphone use in school classrooms

Cellphones won't be allowed to be used during class in the upcoming school year in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill speaks to members of the media after the release of the Saskatchewan budget in Regina, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 12:42 pm.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says students won’t be allowed to use cellphones in class in the upcoming school year.

The move, announced Tuesday, applies to all kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a news release that too often phones are taking students’ attention away from what they should be learning.

“This new policy will allow students to be more engaged with their teachers and focused on learning the skills and knowledge they need to reach their potential,” he said.

Saskatchewan follows several other provinces — including Alberta, B.C., Quebec and Ontario — that have moved to restrict cellphones in schools.

Bernie Howe, chair of the Prairie Spirit Board of Education, said the change in Saskatchewan will allow staff to focus on teaching students.

“It is important to take steps like these that work to improve our students’ mental well-being and academic success,” he said in the release.

The province said there are to be some exemptions for instructional purposes for high school classes, as well as for students with medical or learning needs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

