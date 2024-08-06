Summer McIntosh says she would return to Paris to be flag bearer at closing ceremony

Canadian Olympic Swimmer Summer McIntosh is greeted by family members and fans after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. After landing back in Toronto, Summer McIntosh says she will return to Paris if selected as Canada's flag bearer for the closing ceremony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 5:23 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 5:26 pm.

After landing back in Toronto, Summer McIntosh says she would return to Paris if selected as Canada’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

The Toronto teenager who won four medals at the Paris Games, including three golds and a silver, says it would be “an honour” to carry the flag for Canada.

McIntosh says that having returned home, she wants to take a break from swimming and plans to relax at her cottage with friends before likely coming back to Toronto to do some shopping.

But she is not ruling out a quick turnaround to Paris.

She says she would “for sure” head back to the Games if asked to carry the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony, which is set for Sunday.

McIntosh says it would be “such an honour to hold the flag for Canada,” adding that nothing related to Canada’s flag bearer selection “has come out yet.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

2h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

56m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

55m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

3h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

2h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

56m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

55m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

20h ago

2:06
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend
Local business has record-breaking sales throughout Caribana weekend

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has officially wrapped up for another year and organizers say it continues to grow in attendance and economically. Catalina Gillies speaks to a local business about the positive impact.

22h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

20h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

20h ago

More Videos