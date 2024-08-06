Summer McIntosh says she would return to Paris to be flag bearer at closing ceremony

After landing back in Toronto, Summer McIntosh says she would return to Paris if selected as Canada’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

The Toronto teenager who won four medals at the Paris Games, including three golds and a silver, says it would be “an honour” to carry the flag for Canada.

McIntosh says that having returned home, she wants to take a break from swimming and plans to relax at her cottage with friends before likely coming back to Toronto to do some shopping.

But she is not ruling out a quick turnaround to Paris.

She says she would “for sure” head back to the Games if asked to carry the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony, which is set for Sunday.

McIntosh says it would be “such an honour to hold the flag for Canada,” adding that nothing related to Canada’s flag bearer selection “has come out yet.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press