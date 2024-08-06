The Small Business Administration expands clean energy loan program

FILE - Brian Hoeppner, right, and Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, install a solar panel on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

By Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 10:42 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 10:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Small Business Administration is looking to attract lenders to finance small businesses’ clean energy projects.

The SBA doesn’t give out loans itself. Instead, it works with lenders to offer small businesses loans that often carry lower interest rates than traditional loans.

The SBA wants to bring in lenders ranging from hyperlocal microlenders to nationally oriented financial institutions. Lenders can apply to become a microlender — offering loans up to $50,000; a Certified Development Company, which is a nonprofit focused on economic development of its community; or Community Advantage Small Business Lending Company, or CA SBLC, which is a non-bank lender focused on “mission driven” projects.

New applications for CA SBLCs will be accepted soon. The SBA is increasing the cap for loans from active CA SBLCs to $500,000 from $350,000. And it is introducing an application process where the CA SBLCs can apply to offer even bigger loans — up to $2 million to finance climate-related projects.

“Small businesses and homes account for more than one-third of U.S. emissions, so it is vital that they are part of the solution” said SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman. The new initiative will help more mission-driven climate lenders leverage the SBA federal loan guarantee programs to fund the clean energy transition, she added.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

3h ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

24m ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) says it has revoked accreditation for the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse. The COC said Tuesday that "new information" has...

1h ago

Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign...

16m ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

3h ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

24m ago

Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach
Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse's coach

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) says it has revoked accreditation for the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse. The COC said Tuesday that "new information" has...

1h ago

Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket

Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

13h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

13h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

13h ago

More Videos