A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert around 7:15 p.m. for the teen, who they said had last been seen in Kitchener, Ont.

OPP said the teen had been located safely in Simcoe County, Ont., about an hour later.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers initially responded to a residence in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, WRPS said a 36-year-old man from Waterloo, Ont., was charged with kidnapping with a firearm and breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

WRPS said the female victim and the accused are known to one another. The accused, who was not identified, remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.