White Sox lose 21st straight game, tying AL record set by 1988 Baltimore Orioles, falling 5-1 to A’s

Chicago White Sox players react from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Ben Ross, The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2024 12:06 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 12:13 am.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox lost their 21st straight game, tying American League record with a 5-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night as Max Schuemann hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fourth inning.

Chicago is on the longest losing streak since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles lost 21 in a row. The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

The major league low belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, an American Association team that lost 26 consecutive games slide during a 27-111 season.

Chicago, which last won on July 10 in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota, dropped to 27-88 and is on pace to finish 38-124, which would be the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders of the National League went 20-134. The White Sox have been held to one run or none 32 times.

Tyler Nevin’s first-inning sacrifice fly put the A’s ahead, but Andrew Benintendi tied the score with an RBI single against JP Sears (9-8) in the fourth.

JJ Bleday doubled in the bottom half off Ky Bush (0-1), a 24-year-old left-hander making his big league debut, Zack Gelof walked and Darell Hernaiz was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Schuemann grounded a single between shortstop and third that bounced into left for a 3-1 lead.

Lawrence Butler added a sixth-inning homer against Chad Kuhl, his 16th home run this season. Gelof added a run in the eighth when he sprinted home from first when Jared Shuster’s pitch bounced away from catcher Korey Lee as Schuemann struck out. Lee looked toward Gelof at third and threw to first baseman Andrew Vaughn for the out, and Gelof ran home as Vaughn’s throw skipped past Lee.

Sears allowed three hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk, improving to 5-1 in his last six decisions.

Austin Adams and Tyler Ferguson finished a four-hitter that took just 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Bush allowed three runs, two hits and five walks over four innings with three strikeouts. He played college baseball at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Dominic Leone (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. RHP Prelander Berroa and LHP Sammy Peralta were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Athletics: RHP Mason Miller (fractured left pinky finger) threw batting practice and could return from the 10-day IL as soon as Wednesday, according to manager Mark Kotsay.

UP NEXT

White Sox rookie RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA) will start Tuesday night opposite A’s RHP Ross Stripling (2-10, 5.64).

—-

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Ben Ross, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

2h ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

4h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

8h ago

Top Stories

All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash
All lanes reopen on northbound DVP after crash

All lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway closed the parkway at Don Mills Road, causing major traffic delays. Toronto police were called to the parkway just after 8:30...

2h ago

Rainfall warning ended for the GTA
Rainfall warning ended for the GTA

A rainfall warning has ended for the Greater Toronto Area for Monday evening. Environment Canada issued the warning just after 6 p.m., calling for of flash floods and water pooling on roads. The...

4h ago

Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Daily Recap: Canada's results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Recapping results every day from Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

3h ago

Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area
Man wanted for multiple alleged assaults in Don Mills area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults in the Don Mills area. Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East Monday for a report of past...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:26
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga
A storm water detention pond Has been causing a list of problems in Mississauga

A large storm water detention pond in Mississauga’s Meadwovale neighbourhood has been a big source of problems for nearby residents for months. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.
2:53
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone
Toronto's historic Old Mill celebrates another big milestone

It's the city's longest continually operating restaurant and it's 110 years old. David Zura takes a look at how staff and guests are celebrating at The Old Mill.

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.
More Videos