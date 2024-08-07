A tanker ship catches fire off Indonesia’s Bali island, leaving 5 crew dead and 15 injured

By Firdia Lisnawati And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 8:12 am.

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A tanker ship caught fire Wednesday off Indonesia’s Bali island, leaving five crew members died and 15 others injured, officials said.

The tanker Elisabeth with 21 crew on board caught fire at Gili Tepekong in Bali’s Karangasem district while traveling to West Nusa Tenggara province, police said.

A crew member said that when the tanker neared Gili Tepekong, an explosion occurred near the crew’s living area. The chief officer found the helmsman lying on the deck with burns on his body, Karangasem police Chief Nengah Sadiarta said.

The tanker stopped moving and a second explosion then occurred, he said.

“After checking, it was found that there was a fire in the engine room. The crew gathered at the muster station, but there were five people who did not join and were found dead,” Sadiarta said.

Three crew members suffered serious burns and 12 others were being treated for minor injuries, he said. The captain was reported to be safe.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

___

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Firdia Lisnawati And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

2h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

17h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

12h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

15h ago

