Weakening job market was on BoC’s mind as it cut interest rates, summary suggests

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on July 24, 2024
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 1:30 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 1:48 pm.

The Bank of Canada wants the economy to pick up speed again and some members of its governing council are concerned that weak job market conditions could hinder that process.

That’s according to the central bank’s newly released summary of deliberations detailing discussions ahead of the July 24 rate decision.

The summary reiterates that the bank’s decision to lower its policy rate last month was partly driven by the desire to boost economic growth.

As consumer price growth continues to ease, the central bank is placing more emphasis on the risks associated with undershooting its two per cent inflation target.

The governing council discussed the various indicators that suggest there is slack in the labour market and some members noted that further weakening could delay a rebound in consumption spending, which would in turn weigh on economic growth and inflation.

As high interest rates chill the economy, Canada’s unemployment rate has steadily risen over the last year, reaching 6.4 per cent in June.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

3h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

7h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

2h ago

Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home
Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home. Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

3h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

7h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

2h ago

Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home
Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home. Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

3h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

14h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

17h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

17h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

15h ago

More Videos