Bet365 ordered to refund $519K to customers who it paid less than they were entitled on sports bets

Odds for various sporting events are posted in a casino sports book in Atlantic City N.J. on March 8, 2019. On Aug. 2, 2024, (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 2:41 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 2:42 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online gambling company bet365 must refund more than a half-million dollars to customers who won bets, but were paid less than they were entitled to when the company unilaterally changed the odds when making the payouts, state gambling regulators said.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement ordered the British company to refund more than $519,000 to 199 customers who were shorted on the payouts they received after winning their bets.

The company told New Jersey regulators they changed the odds due to “obvious error.”

But the acting head of the enforcement division noted that any company wanting to void or alter a payout must seek approval from the agency before doing so. She called bet365’s actions “a prolonged and unacceptable course of conduct.”

“These types of multiple and serious violations cannot be tolerated in the New Jersey gaming regulatory system,” Mary Jo Flaherty, interim director of the enforcement division, wrote in a July 22 letter to the company. “No further such violations relating to the unilateral voiding of wagers will be tolerated.”

The company did not contest the order, which was made public Friday. It declined to comment through a spokesperson.

According to the state, bet365 unilaterally changed the odds on events upon which people had already bet and won between 2020 and 2023, paying them less than they were entitled to under the original posted odds.

The events ranged from a Christmas Day table tennis match in 2020 to NFL, college basketball, mixed martial arts and the Masters golf tournament in ensuing years.

In each case, customers placed a bet relying on a particular odds calculation but were paid based on a less favorable odds calculation.

The state said bet365 claimed it had the right to change those odds “because they were posted in an obvious error.” But the state said that as an authorized sports betting provider in New Jersey, bet365 should have been aware of the requirement to get approval from the gambling enforcement division before voiding or altering wagers.

Flaherty called those failings “problematic” indications of bet365’s business ability to conduct online gambling operations, and of the integrity and reliability of its operating systems.

The company also was ordered to submit a detailed report on efforts to identify and correct any failures of internal software systems, its human errors, and steps to ensure the accuracy of its data feeds.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

4h ago

Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured
Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured

Andre De Grasse has fallen short of qualifying for an event final for the second time at the Olympics in Paris — and now there is an injury concern heading into the relay. The Canadian star, 29, was...

breaking

28m ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

8h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

4h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

4h ago

Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured
Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured

Andre De Grasse has fallen short of qualifying for an event final for the second time at the Olympics in Paris — and now there is an injury concern heading into the relay. The Canadian star, 29, was...

breaking

28m ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

8h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

5h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

15h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

18h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

18h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

16h ago

More Videos