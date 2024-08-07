Fan at Billy Talent concert in Ontario recounts chaos, ‘sucker punch,’ and ‘one hell of a show’

Billy Talent
Benjamin Kowalewicz lead singer of Billy Talent talks to the crowd during their performance at the Danforth Music Hall, in Toronto on Saturday, August 11, 2018, as part of a benefit concert, organized by the band to raise money for the victims of the Danforth Shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Sheila Reid, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 5:22 am.

A fan who attended the Billy Talent concert that was disrupted when several thousand people pushed through the fences says that despite the chaos, which saw him get “sucker punched,” the band “put on one hell of a show.”

Officials in Port Colborne, Ont. have said the venue at H. H. Knoll Park reached capacity just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, at which point police decided to close the surrounding fences.

Police have said that a crowd of about 4,000 to 5,000 people outside the fences then pushed through the perimeter, challenging officers and security guards and leaving one officer with minor injuries.

Jasper Davies, a 36-year-old lifelong Billy Talent fan, says he got sucker-punched by a drunken fan when people started flooding in before the show.

The City of Port Colborne said about 15 minor injuries were reported among the concertgoers, and organizers decided to shut down alcohol service in the interest of public safety.

Riley Gorman, who also attended the concert, says the organizers seemed to expect the normal number of people at the Canal Days festival, “but they thought wrong.”

An estimated 25,000 people showed up to the small venue, more than double the 10,000 expected.

Davies said he got to the venue around 5 p.m., lining up an hour before the gates would open and well before the headliner was scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m.

“We looked behind us 15 minutes later, and the line was well back across the road and down the street towards the hospital,” he said.

Gorman was in the crowd when the chaos erupted but said things ultimately calmed down. 

“Almost makes it hard to believe the gates got crashed at all,” Gorman said.

Davies echoed that, saying that the rest of the night was a “typical rock concert” with crowd surfing and people “rocking out.” 

While he expressed hope that the City of Port Colborne and festival organizers would learn something from the experience, Davies says Billy Talent still puts on “one hell of a show.”

The band, a successful rock group from the 2000s, was headlining the evening as part of a free, three-day festival called Canal Days.

“This was the first time seeing Billy Talent in concert, and it definitely will not be the last time.”

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

14h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

9h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

12h ago

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood...

50m ago

