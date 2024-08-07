Bob Woodward’s next book, ‘War,’ will focus on conflict abroad and politics at home

This cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "War" by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 6:04 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 6:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s next book, continuing a long tradition of election year releases, will focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and how they shape American presidential politics.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward’s “War” will be published Oct. 15. The publisher is calling the book an “intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous and dangerous periods in presidential politics and American history,” centered on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who is Harris’ opponent in this fall’s election.

“Readers are with President Biden and his top advisers in tense conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Readers also see Trump, conducting a shadow presidency and seeking to regain political power,” the announcement reads in part.

“With his detailed, inside-the-room reporting, Woodward shows President Biden’s approach to managing the war in Ukraine, the most significant land war in Europe since World War II, and his tortured path to contain the bloody Middle East conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.”

According to Simon & Schuster, “War” also “provides an unvarnished examination of the vice president as she tries to embrace the Biden legacy and policies while beginning to chart a path of her own as a presidential candidate.”

Biden announced just 2 1/2 weeks ago that he would not seek re-election, leaving Woodward relatively little time to update his book. He has turned in a completed manuscript, but continues to report and may still revise “War” before it goes to the printers.

“We have the capacity to react quickly if there’s a new development,” a spokesperson for the publisher said.

Woodward, 81, first became known for his Washington Post reporting on the 1970s Watergate scandal that helped lead to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. He has since written more than 20 books, most of which have been topped The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list, and has a long history of publishing topical works ahead of national elections. His notable releases include “Plan of Attack,” released in 2004 as President George W. Bush sought re-election, and in 2020, “Peril,” about Trump.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Woodward was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose clients have included Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

15h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

11h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

1h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

13h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

15h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

11h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

1h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

8h ago

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

11h ago

2:12
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.

Parts of southeastern U.S. are bracing for historical rainfall as tropical storm Debby makes landfall in Georgia. Afua Baah has the details.

13h ago

2:07
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel

Hezbollah drones strike Israel, as Israeli forces raid the occupied West Bank. Afua Baah has the details on the growing fears of Middle East tensions turning into a regional war.

12h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

17h ago

More Videos