Canada confirms it pulled diplomats’ kids out of Israel as fear of broader war builds

The flags of Canada and Israel fly at half mast at a community building on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 9:17 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 9:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian government says it decided to pull its diplomats’ children and their guardians out of Israel, amid fears over an expanded Mideast war.

Global Affairs Canada says it has approved the temporary relocation of the children and their guardians to a safe third country.

Embassy staff are expected to remain in Israel.

The department says diplomats stationed in nearby Ramallah in the West Bank and in Beirut, Lebanon, do not have dependents living with them.

Tensions in the Middle East have sparked fears about an all-out war after the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’s top political leader in Iran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah II earlier this week to express his “deep concern” over the risk of expanded conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned groups.

“The leaders underscored the urgent need to avoid further escalation, which puts the lives of civilians in the region at risk,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a summary of the Tuesday call.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

