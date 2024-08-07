Dominican Republic trying to identify the remains of 14 decomposed bodies found on abandoned vessel

This photo provided by the Dominican Republic Civil Defense shows a boat retrieved by the Civil Defense from the sea off Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Dominican forensic authorities said they are analyzing bones found in the vessel after receiving an alert from a local fisherman. (Dominican Republic Civil Defense via AP)

By The Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Forensic authorities in the Dominican Republic worked Wednesday to identify the remains of at least 14 mostly decomposed bodies found on an abandoned vessel 10 nautical miles of its northern coast.

The Dominican Republic Navy said the 14 skeletons appeared to belong to individuals from Senegal and Mauritania, according to the documentation found next to the bodies.

Authorities are also working to determine the cause and time of the deaths and whether 12 packages of a substance found on the boat contained illicit drugs, presumably cocaine or heroin.

Cell phones and geolocation devices were also found on the boat, the Navy said.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the European Union territory is one of the most dangerous in the world. Boats that miss their destination can be swept away by Atlantic trade winds and currents from east to west, drifting for months. Migrants aboard often die of dehydration and malnutrition. Others have also been known to jump into the ocean out of desperation.

An Associated Press investigation published last year revealed that in 2021, at least seven boats from northwest Africa had been found in the Caribbean and Brazil, all carrying dead bodies.

The bodies found Tuesday in the Dominican Republic are being analyzed by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) in Santiago, the country’s second largest city and near where the discovery was made, said Nairobi Viloria, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office.

Meanwhile, the substance found next to the bodies is being analyzed in laboratories operated by the country’s anti-drug agency, said Carlos Devers, a spokesman for the National Directorate of Drug Control.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

