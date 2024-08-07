Former spy agency director David Vigneault joins U.S. strategic intelligence firm

CSIS Director David Vigneault prepares to appear before the Special Committee on the Canada—People’s Republic of China Relationship, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2024. The outgoing head of Canada's spy agency is joining an American strategic intelligence firm that is waging war against intellectual property theft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The outgoing head of Canada’s spy agency is joining an American strategic intelligence firm that is waging war against intellectual property theft.

Strider Technologies says in a press release that David Vigneault is the new managing director of its global intelligence unit.

Vigneault said last month he was stepping down as director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service after seven years in the job.

He said he was proud of the work he did to bring CSIS “out of the shadows” and raise awareness about its efforts to guard against foreign interference.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc named career intelligence official Vanessa Lloyd as the interim director of CSIS effective July 20.

Lloyd is expected to serve in the role for six months or until a new permanent director is appointed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

4h ago

Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured
Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured

Andre De Grasse has fallen short of qualifying for an event final for the second time at the Olympics in Paris — and now there is an injury concern heading into the relay. The Canadian star, 29, was...

breaking

29m ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

8h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

4h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

4h ago

Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured
Canada's De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he's injured

Andre De Grasse has fallen short of qualifying for an event final for the second time at the Olympics in Paris — and now there is an injury concern heading into the relay. The Canadian star, 29, was...

breaking

29m ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

8h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

5h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

15h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

18h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

18h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

16h ago

More Videos