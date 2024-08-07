Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest over failed secession bid

FILE - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference in Alghero, Italy, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gloria Calvi, File)

By Renata Brito And Barry Hatton, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 7:26 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who fled Spain after organizing an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region nearly seven years ago, announced that he plans to return home on Thursday despite the likelihood he will be arrested.

Puigdemont, 61, who fled to Belgium after the breakaway bid in October 2017 quickly collapsed, said Wednesday that he would attend an event organized by his political party Together for Catalonia (Junts) near Barcelona’s regional parliament building, hours before a new regional government takes office.

He didn’t say when or how he would arrive in Spain. The political event in Barcelona is likely to gather many of Puigdemont’s supporters.

The Mossos D’Esquadra, the regional police in Catalonia, say that they intend to obey court orders to arrest Puigdemont, if he does return.

In his announcement on YouTube, Puigdemont recognized that he “cannot attend freely” the scheduled parliamentary session and accused authorities of “a long persecution” over the unsuccessful breakaway attempt.

“This challenge must be answered and confronted,” he said.

Puigdemont’s return is likely to generate renewed political tension over the smoldering issue of Catalan independence. The failed secession attempt triggered a protracted constitutional crisis in Spain.

Puigdemont and his supporters have long taken a confrontational and at times provocative stance toward Spain’s central authorities, especially the Madrid-based government.

The former Catalan leader’s return threatened to complicate a deal brokered after months of deadlock between Salvador Illa’s Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) and the other main Catalan separatist party and left-wing Esquerra Republicana (ERC).

That deal had ensured just enough support in Catalonia’s parliament for Illa to become the next regional president in an investiture debate Thursday, scheduled shortly after Puigdemont’s first planned event and which will take place amid tight security.

Puigdemont, who is wanted on charges of misuse of public funds, among other offenses, during the secession attempt, has dedicated his career to the goal of carving out a new country in northeast Spain — a struggle which is decades-old. His largely uncompromising approach has brought political conflict with other separatist parties as well as with Spain’s central government.

A contentious amnesty bill, crafted by Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government, could potentially clear Puigdemont and hundreds of other supporters of Catalan independence of any wrongdoing in the illegal 2017 ballot.

But the bill, approved by Spain’s parliament earlier this year, is being challenged by the Supreme Court, leaving uncertainty about what crimes would be pardoned. Puigdemont could be placed in pretrial detention.

Puigdemont’s escape from Spain became the stuff of legend among his followers, and a huge source of embarrassment for Spanish law enforcement. He is a celebrated figurehead for many Catalans who want to break away from the rest of Spain.

Earlier this year, Puigdemont denied that he had hidden in a car trunk to avoid detection while slipping across the border after the referendum. The subsequent legal crackdown landed several of his cohorts in prison until Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government pardoned them.

___

Barry Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

Renata Brito And Barry Hatton, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

15h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

11h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

1h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

13h ago

