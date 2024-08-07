Halton police looking for voyeurism suspect who allegedly took upskirt photo at GO station

Halton Regional Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged incident of voyeurism that took place at the Bronte GO Station in Oakville last week.

Police say on Aug. 1, a woman was standing on platform three at the station, waiting to board a train to Toronto’s Union Station around 4:30 p.m.

A male suspect was seen standing near the woman with his phone allegedly positioned under her dress. Police say multiple witnesses on the second level of the arriving train saw this and let the woman know when she boarded.

Officers say the male suspect was confronted by the woman once he was seated on the train. They say he only spoke Spanish to her and refused to open the photo album on his phone. He then fled to another coach and got off the train at an unknown station between Bronte and Union.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 40 years old and five-foot-si. He has black hair and an olive complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey hat and carrying a black laptop bag at the time of the incident.

Police have already spoken to witnesses but say they are hoping someone may have taken a picture or video of the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.