Man charged with roommate’s murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home.

Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 for a medical complaint. They located an unconscious man, identified as 46-year-old resident David Fugler, who was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

HPS Staff Sergeant Sara Beck said Fugler’s 40-year-old roommate, Hemraj Lakhan, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Sgt. Beck said a firearm was not used in the homicide, and there was an altercation prior to Fugler’s death.

46-year-old resident David Fugler was found unconscious in his room and was transported to the hospital. Tragically, David passed away early the next morning. Photo: HPS.

“Mental health does play a role in what happened,” Sgt. Beck said. “There are no additional suspects at this time.”

Sgt. Beck said a total of eight residents make up the group home facility, which houses individuals dealing with mental health or developmental issues. Lakhan, who lived in the home for a number of years, was previously known to the police.

The accused is being held for bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a news release, HPS said Fugler was a beloved son, brother, and friend, and the family is now asking for privacy.