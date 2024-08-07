Health Minister Mark Holland to give an update on the federal dental-care program

Minister of Health Mark Holland speaks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to provide an update on the federal government's dental-care program today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to provide an update on the federal government’s dental-care program today.

The government began accepting claims for dental services for seniors enrolled in the program in May, and has since expanded eligibility to qualifying children and people with a disability tax credit.

But while patients have been quick to enroll, getting dentists on board to provide the care has been more challenging.

Dental associations have been expressing concerns about the design and administration of the program for months.

As of last month, just under 50 per cent of dental professionals in Canada had signed up.

That’s when Holland announced providers would no longer need to register with the program, and would be able to instead participate on a claim-by-claim basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

12h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

8h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

10h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

11h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

12h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

8h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

10h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

8h ago

2:01
Toronto book raising awareness for medically complex kids
Toronto book raising awareness for medically complex kids

1 in 100 is a new 'where's Waldo'-style illustrated book set in Toronto that asks readers to find those who often go unnoticed. Erica Natividad with the non-profit behind the book and what it hopes to achieve.

10h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

14h ago

5:48
Dementia risk factors identified in new study
Dementia risk factors identified in new study

Cases of dementia are on the rise in Canada, with the number of people living with the disease expected to skyrocket 187 per cent by 2050. Faiza Amin speaks with Dr. Allison Sekuler on the early risk factors that could lead to the disease.

14h ago

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos