Minister delays appointment of new human-rights commissioner after independent review

Justice Minister Arif Virani holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Virani says that after an independent review Birju Dattani has agreed not to begin his appointment as chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission on Thursday as planned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 8:25 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 9:26 pm.

OTTAWA — After an independent review, Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Wednesday that Birju Dattani has agreed not to begin his appointment as chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission on Thursday as planned.

Virani launched the investigation after Canadian Jewish organizations raised concerns about allegations surrounding Dattani’s past activities.

Dattani, the first Muslim and racialized person to be appointed to the role, has previously denied allegations that he made anti-Israel statements, including what Conservatives characterize as a “justification of terrorism.”

“While I carefully consider this matter, Mr. Dattani has agreed to take leave at this time and will not begin work at the CHRC on Aug. 8, 2024,” Virani said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“I will have more to say in the coming days.”

Dattani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His lawyer has previously said her client would challenge an attempt to have him removed.

The concerns stem from now-deleted posts Dattani made online under a different name while he was a graduate student in London almost a decade ago, and a panel appearance he made around the same time alongside a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic fundamentalist group.

Dattani has acknowledged that in 2014, he shared an article titled “Palestinians are Warsaw ghetto prisoners of today.” He previously told both CBC News and the Globe and Mail he did not agree with the piece’s argument.

He has rejected suggestions that he shared articles comparing Israel to Nazi Germany, as one 2015 article stated he did. The post has since been deleted.

Virani said his top priority is maintaining confidence in the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman called on the Liberals to fire Dattani and open public hearings into his appointment.

“Nothing about this review is independent or transparent as the whole process has been set up by the same Liberals who have spent weeks trying to cover up the truth about this appointment,” she said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“This meaningless half-measure is not enough.”

The review was conducted by Toronto law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP. Virani thanked the firm Wednesday for completing the work on such a tight timeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

1h ago

Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported
Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported

A Toronto Police Service social media post said the incident happened near New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West Wednesday evening.

1h ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

5h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

7m ago

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

1h ago

Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported
Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported

A Toronto Police Service social media post said the incident happened near New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West Wednesday evening.

1h ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

5h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

1h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

2h ago

2:28
Youth violence prompts meeting with government and community groups
Youth violence prompts meeting with government and community groups

Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw were among those gathered to discuss what can be done to curb the staggering increase in gun violence involving young people. Mark McAllister gets reaction.

3h ago

2:14
Canadian expats cheering with pride at Olympics
Canadian expats cheering with pride at Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with a Canadian family in Paris who now call France home and how the Olympics are making them even more proud to be from Canada.

7h ago

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

11h ago

More Videos