Minnesota Supreme Court upholds law restoring right to vote to people with felony convictions

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court is shown, Jan. 10, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

By Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 6:13 pm.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a 2023 state law that restores voting rights for felons once they have completed their prison sentences.

The new law was popular with Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, who signed it and who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential race. The timing of the decision is important because early voting for next week’s primary election is already underway. Voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Sept. 20.

The court rejected a challenge from the conservative Minnesota Voters Alliance. A lower court judge had previously thrown out the group’s lawsuit after deciding it lacked the legal standing to sue and failed to prove that the Legislature overstepped its authority when it voted to expand voting rights for people who were formerly incarcerated for a felony. The high court agreed.

Before the new law, felons had to complete their probation before they could regain their eligibility to vote. An estimated 55,000 people with felony records gained the right to vote as a result.

Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison had been pushing for the change since he was in the Legislature.

“Democracy is not guaranteed — it is earned by protecting and expanding it,” Ellison said in a statement. “I’m proud restore the vote is definitively the law of the land today more than 20 years after I first proposed it as a state legislator. I encourage all Minnesotans who are eligible to vote to do so and to take full part in our democracy.”

Minnesota was among more than a dozen states that considered restoring voting rights for felons in recent years. Advocates for the change argued that disenfranchising them disproportionately affects people of color because of biases in the legal system. An estimated 55,000 Minnesota residents regained the right to vote because of the change.

Nebraska officials went the other way and decided last month that residents with felony convictions could still be denied voting rights despite a law passed this year to immediately restore the voting rights of people who have finished serving their felony convictions. That decision by Nebraska’s attorney general and secretary of state, both of whom are Republicans, has been challenged in a lawsuit.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

51m ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

2h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

13m ago

Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs
Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner. On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

51m ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

2h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

13m ago

Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs
Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner. On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

8h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

18h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

21h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

21h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

19h ago

More Videos