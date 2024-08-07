York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act.

Officers were made aware of a carjacking at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at an Esso gas station in the area of Mulock Drive East and Harry Walker Parkway.

The video shows a woman pumping gas when a male suspect approaches and enters her vehicle.

As the man attempted to drive away, police said a good samaritan pulled in front of her car to block in the suspect. The suspect was able to flee by reversing, nearly ripping off the door of the victim’s vehicle with the gas pump still inside.

No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the suspect had just been released following a bail hearing on unrelated charges.

Later that evening, at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road in Caledon.

One of the cars involved was the same vehicle that was carjacked in Newmarket earlier in the evening. Police said the suspect fled on foot, and despite the use of a drone and the York Regional Police Canine Unit, authorities were unable to locate the man.

Police said 39-year-old Giani Zail Singh Sidhu of no fixed address is sought on multiple criminal offences, including robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of failing to stop after an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was last seen wearing a powder-blue short-sleeved polo shirt, black athletic pants, navy blue prisoner-issued slip-on shoes, and a white or tan bucket hat. He’s described as around five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, medium-length black hair, and a black beard.

His photo has been released, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.