Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

Carjacking suspect
Police said 39-year-old Giani Zail Singh Sidhu of no fixed address is sought on multiple criminal offences. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 7, 2024 6:26 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 6:32 am.

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act.

Officers were made aware of a carjacking at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at an Esso gas station in the area of Mulock Drive East and Harry Walker Parkway.

The video shows a woman pumping gas when a male suspect approaches and enters her vehicle.

As the man attempted to drive away, police said a good samaritan pulled in front of her car to block in the suspect. The suspect was able to flee by reversing, nearly ripping off the door of the victim’s vehicle with the gas pump still inside.

No physical injuries were reported.

VIDEO

Investigators determined that the suspect had just been released following a bail hearing on unrelated charges.

Later that evening, at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road in Caledon.

One of the cars involved was the same vehicle that was carjacked in Newmarket earlier in the evening. Police said the suspect fled on foot, and despite the use of a drone and the York Regional Police Canine Unit, authorities were unable to locate the man.

Police said 39-year-old Giani Zail Singh Sidhu of no fixed address is sought on multiple criminal offences, including robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of failing to stop after an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was last seen wearing a powder-blue short-sleeved polo shirt, black athletic pants, navy blue prisoner-issued slip-on shoes, and a white or tan bucket hat. He’s described as around five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, medium-length black hair, and a black beard.

His photo has been released, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Photo: YRP.
Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

15h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

11h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

13h ago

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood...

2h ago

