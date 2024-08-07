Ontario substitute teacher charged with assault involving 2 students
Posted August 7, 2024 5:27 am.
A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police say officers opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in April.
They say officers officials finalized details in July.
Police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Brechin, Ont., with two counts of assault involving two students.
The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.