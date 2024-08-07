Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

FILE - Rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Erbil, northern Iraq, March 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Seivan M. Salim, File)

By Summer Ballentine And John Hanna, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 6:39 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 7:12 pm.

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino after Missouri Highway Patrol officers found what the patrol said were four ecstacy pills on him.

The 49-year-old rapper and actor was held by police in Maryland Heights, the St. Louis suburb that is home to the Hollywood Casino and Hotel, where Nelly was found with the pills, an online Highway Patrol arrest report said. He also had an outstanding warrant on a previous charge of not having proof of insurance for a vehicle. His arrest occurred at 4:45 a.m., according to the patrol’s report.

While Nelly’s repesentatives did not immediately comment, one said his attorney would issue a statement about the arrest Wednesday evening. A call to Maryland Heights police seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, grew up in the St. Louis area.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is known for hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Just A Dream.” He’s had four No. 1 hits and received nine Billboard Music Awards. He recently wrapped up a series of performances with Janet Jackson as a special guest on her tour.

He won Grammy Awards in 2002 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Male Solo Rap Performance, and his “Nellyville” was nominated that year for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. He also won a Grammy the following year for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group the following year for “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”

Beyond his recording career, Nelly has appeared in a number of films and television series, including the sports film “The Longest Yard” and a BET reality series featuring his family. The artist announced in April he was engaged to singer and actor Ashanti and the pair is expecting a baby.

Nelly was previously arrested on drug charges in 2015 and was also arrested in 2017 after a woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus.

___

Ballentine reported from Columbia, Missouri, and Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Also contributing was Kaitlyn Huamani in Los Angeles.

Summer Ballentine And John Hanna, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

2h ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

4h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

1h ago

Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs
Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner. On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

2h ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

4h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

1h ago

Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs
Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner. On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Youth violence prompts meeting with government and community groups
Youth violence prompts meeting with government and community groups

Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw were among those gathered to discuss what can be done to curb the staggering increase in gun violence involving young people. Mark McAllister gets reaction.

2h ago

2:14
Canadian expats cheering with pride at Olympics
Canadian expats cheering with pride at Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with a Canadian family in Paris who now call France home and how the Olympics are making them even more proud to be from Canada.

5h ago

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

9h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

20h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

23h ago

More Videos