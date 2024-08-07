Rinse and repeat: Calgarians back to water restrictions as new pipe problems found

Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary, Saturday, June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 5:56 pm.

CALGARY — Residents in Calgary and surrounding communities, fresh off having to conserve water for weeks due to a water main break, are soon going to have to do it all over again.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Wednesday extended tests on more than 10 kilometres of pipe have revealed 16 more problem spots that need to be fixed.

Work on those spots is to begin in about three weeks, on Aug. 28, and are expected to last one month.

Gondek said that means as of Aug. 26 the city’s 1.6 million residents and those in surrounding communities will be urged to conserve water again indoors while a sweeping ban on outdoor watering will resume.

“I understand how much this impacts your life,” said Gondek, who emphasized that the preventative maintenance is about ensuring no more catastrophic water main breaks hit the city.

“I know this is not the news that any of us wanted to hear. At the same time, I’m grateful that we have this important information that allows us to act in a manner that protects our water system against any potential breaks to everyone in the Calgary region.”

Communities affected beyond city limits include Airdrie, Tsuut’ina Nation, Strathmore and Chestermere.

Calgarians were asked to reduce toilet flushes, loads of laundry and dishwashing after the water main ruptured on June 5.

The voluntary indoor restrictions were eventually lifted while the mandatory outdoor ones were being reduced in stages before Gondek’s latest announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

— By Lisa Johnson in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

55m ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

2h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

17m ago

Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs
Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday's Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner. On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot,...

1h ago

