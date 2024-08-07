Stronach, charged with sexually assaulting 10 people, claims accusers want his money

Frank Stronach speaks at his final AGM in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday, May 4, 2011. Police west of Toronto have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 12:28 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 1:41 pm.

Frank Stronach, the billionaire businessman charged with sexually assaulting 10 complainants, has broken his silence in an interview with CBC’s The Fifth Estate.

In clips aired by the CBC, the 91-year-old claims his accusers are pursuing the cases against him to take his money.

The Fifth Estate also broadcast clips of an interview with one of the 10 complainants, who alleges she was raped by Stronach in 1980, when she was 20 years old and worked as a horse groomer at one of his stable’s.

Stronach was initially charged in June with five sex-related offences involving three complainants, then followed by another eight charges involving seven complainants.

Court documents show the charges include rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault, and relate to alleged incidents dating as far back as 1977 and as recently as this year.

In the CBC interview, Stronach claims the state of the economy might have motivated his accusers to pursue the cases against him.

“It’s poverty — what the problem is,” he said.

The woman interviewed by the CBC, who concealed her identity, alleges she was raped by Stronach and says he “took away my fire.”

“I had let it fester for a really long time,” she said.

Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

3h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

7h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

2h ago

Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home
Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home. Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

3h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

7h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

2h ago

Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home
Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home. Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

3h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

14h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

17h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

17h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

14h ago

More Videos