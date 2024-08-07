Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee Burton, who was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman and faces execution Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2024, at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 8:11 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 8:12 am.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers faced execution on Wednesday for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago.

Arthur Lee Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. The 48-year-old mother of three was beaten and strangled with her own shoelace in a heavily wooded area off a jogging trail along a bayou, police said. According to authorities, Burton confessed to killing Adleman, saying “she asked me why was I doing it and that I didn’t have to do it.” Burton recanted this confession at trial.

Burton, now 54, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Lower courts rejected his petition for a stay, so his lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

His lawyers argued that reports by two experts as well as a review of records show Burton “exhibited low scores on tests of learning, reasoning, comprehending complex ideas, problem solving, and suggestibility, all of which are examples of significant limitations in intellectual functioning.”

Records show Burton scored “significantly below” grade-level on standardized testing and had difficulty performing daily activities like cooking and cleaning, according to the petition.

“This court’s intervention is urgently needed to prevent the imminent execution of Mr. Burton, who the unrebutted evidence strongly indicates is intellectually disabled and therefore categorically exempt from the death penalty,” Burton’s lawyers wrote.

The Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of intellectually disabled people, but has given states some discretion to decide how to determine such disabilities. Justices have wrestled with how much discretion to allow.

Prosecutors say Burton has not previously raised claims he is intellectually disabled and waited until eight days before his scheduled execution to do so.

An expert for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted Burton, said in an Aug. 1 report that Burton’s writing and reading abilities “fall generally at or higher than the average U.S. citizen, which is inconsistent with” intellectual disability.

“I have not seen any mental health or other notations that Mr. Burton suffers from a significant deficit in intellectual or mental capabilities,” according to the report by Thomas Guilmette, a psychology professor at Providence College in Rhode Island.

Burton was convicted in 1998 but his death sentence was overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in 2000. He received another death sentence at a new punishment trial in 2002.

In their petition to the Supreme Court, Burton’s lawyers accused the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals of rejecting their claims of intellectual disability because of “hostility” toward prior Supreme Court rulings that criticized the state’s rules on determining intellectual disability.

In a February 2019 ruling regarding another death row inmate, the Supreme Court said the Texas appeals court was continuing to rely on factors that have no grounding in prevailing medical practice.

In a July concurring order denying an intellectual disability claim for another death row inmate, four justices from the Texas appeals court suggested that the standards now used by clinicians and researchers “could also be the result of bias against the death penalty on the part of those who dictate the standards for intellectual disability.”

In a filing to the Supreme Court, the Texas Attorney General’s Office denied that the state appeals court was refusing to adhere to current criteria for determining intellectual disability.

Burton would be the third inmate put to death this year in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state, and the 11th in the U.S.

On Thursday, Taberon Dave Honie was scheduled to be the first inmate executed in Utah since 2010. He was condemned for the 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

2h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

17h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

12h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

15h ago

Top Stories

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

2h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

17h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

12h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

10h ago

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

13h ago

2:12
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.

Parts of southeastern U.S. are bracing for historical rainfall as tropical storm Debby makes landfall in Georgia. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

2:07
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel

Hezbollah drones strike Israel, as Israeli forces raid the occupied West Bank. Afua Baah has the details on the growing fears of Middle East tensions turning into a regional war.

14h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

19h ago

More Videos