Turkey to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

By Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 5:07 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 5:12 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will file a request with a United Nations court on Wednesday to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel, a Turkish official said.

The declaration of intervention will be submitted at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations that bar officials from speaking to the media without prior authorization

Turkey, one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, will become the latest nation to seek to participate in the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frequently compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, accused his country of genocide, called for it to be punished in international courts and criticized Western nations for backing Israel.

In May, Turkey suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. In contrast to Western nations that have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, Erdogan has commended the group, calling it a liberation movement.

South Africa brought a case to the International Court of Justice late last year, accusing Israel of violating the genocide convention through its military operations in Gaza.

Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide and has argued that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.

Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Spain and Palestinian officials have sought to join the case. The court’s decision on their requests is still pending.

If admitted to the case, the countries would be able to make written submissions and speak at public hearings.

Preliminary hearings have already been held in the genocide case against Israel, but the court is expected to take years to reach a final decision.

Former allies Turkey and Israel have experienced a volatile relationship since Erdogan took power in 2003, marked by periods of severe friction and reconciliation. The conflict in Gaza disrupted the most recent attempts at normalizing ties.

Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

14h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

9h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

12h ago

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood...

52m ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

14h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

9h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

12h ago

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

7h ago

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

10h ago

2:12
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.

Parts of southeastern U.S. are bracing for historical rainfall as tropical storm Debby makes landfall in Georgia. Afua Baah has the details.

11h ago

2:07
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel

Hezbollah drones strike Israel, as Israeli forces raid the occupied West Bank. Afua Baah has the details on the growing fears of Middle East tensions turning into a regional war.

11h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

16h ago

More Videos