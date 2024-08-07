UK police prepare for another night of violence as country reels from disorder

A police van buns as and unruly crowd clashed with police, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Southport, northwest England, near where three girls were stabbed to death in a dance class the day before. The violence erupted shortly after a peaceful vigil was attended by hundreds in the center of Southport to mourn the 13 victims of the stabbings, including seven still in critical condition. (Richard McCarthy/PA via AP)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 4:50 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 4:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — British police are gearing up for another night of violence amid concerns that far-right groups plan to target as many as 30 locations around the United Kingdom on Wednesday following a week of rioting and disorder.

Authorities are mobilizing about 6,000 specially trained officers to respond to disorder throughout the U.K., and London’s Metropolitan Police Service said it would do “everything in our power” to protect the capital.

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine of the Met said late Tuesday. “They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear … We will not tolerate this on our streets.”

U.K. cities and towns across have been wracked by violence for the past week as angry mobs egged on by far-right extremists have clashed with police and counterdemonstrators sparked by the spread of misinformation about the identity of the suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed three young girls in the seaside community of Southport. The suspect was falsely identified as an immigrant and a Muslim.

Rioters spouting anti-immigrant slogans have attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers, with reports emerging of violent counterattacks in some communities.

Internet chat groups have shared a list of law firms specializing in immigration and advice agencies as possible targets for gatherings Wednesday. The messages have invited people to “mask up” if attending.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a second consecutive meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee on Tuesday to coordinate the response to the crisis, which he has described as “far-right thuggery.”

Police have already made more than 400 arrests around the country, and the government has pledged to prosecute and jail those responsible for the disorder.

The government has also announced new measures to protect mosques.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post on X that the police, city hall and community leaders are working to protect targeted buildings and places of worship. Those involved in the disorder will feel the full force of the law, he said.

“I know the shocking scenes have left many Muslims and minority ethnic communities scared and fearful, so I ask my fellow Londoners to check on their friends and neighbors and show them that care and compassion is what Londoners are all about,” he said. “In London, we have zero-tolerance for racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism or any form of hate.”

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

14h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

9h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

12h ago

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood...

52m ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

14h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

9h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

12h ago

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

7h ago

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

10h ago

2:12
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.

Parts of southeastern U.S. are bracing for historical rainfall as tropical storm Debby makes landfall in Georgia. Afua Baah has the details.

11h ago

2:07
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel

Hezbollah drones strike Israel, as Israeli forces raid the occupied West Bank. Afua Baah has the details on the growing fears of Middle East tensions turning into a regional war.

11h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

16h ago

More Videos