US auto safety agency seeks information from Tesla on fatal Cybertruck crash and fire in Texas

FILE - A Tesla charger is seen, Oct. 19, 2022, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 1:23 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 1:26 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — Federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is gathering information from Tesla. The agency did not send crash investigators, nor has it opened a formal investigation into the crash. It did not say if it is investigating the cause of the fire or whether the driver was using a partially automated driving system.

Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The death apparently is the first involving the angular stainless steel-clad truck, which went on sale Nov. 30.

KHOU-TV reported that state troopers are investigating the crash, which occurred in the Baytown area of Chambers County early Monday. The truck was heading down a parkway when it left the road for an unknown reason, hit a concrete culvert and went up in flames, the station reported.

The Cybertruck was recalled twice in June to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail. It has been recalled four times since its introduction.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

3h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

7h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

2h ago

Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home
Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home. Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

3h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

14h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

17h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

17h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

15h ago

