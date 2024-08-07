US safety board plans to quiz officials about FAA oversight of Boeing before a panel blew off a 737

FILE - This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows the section of a a Boeing 737 Max where a door plug fell while Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was in flight. (NTSB via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2024 11:16 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 11:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal safety board planned on Wednesday to probe the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing and how it has changed since a door plug blew off a Boeing 737 Max in midflight.

The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a two-day hearing on the blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Door plugs are installed on some 737s to seal a cutout left for an extra exit that was not required on the Alaska jet. The plug on the Alaska plane was opened at a Boeing factory to let workers fix damaged rivets, but bolts that help secure the panel were not replaced when the plug was closed.

A Boeing official said Tuesday that the company is redesigning door plugs so they cannot be closed until they are properly secured. Elizabeth Lund, who was named Boeing’s senior vice president of quality shortly after the blowout, said the company hopes to complete the fix within about a year, and that 737s already in service will be retrofitted.

On Wednesday, safety board members were scheduled to question representatives from Boeing and key supplier Spirit AeroSystems on their safety systems. They also plan to ask FAA officials about the agency’s monitoring of Boeing. including “changes in oversight methods.”

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told Congress in June that the agency’s oversight was “too hands-off” before the blowout but has since put more inspectors inside Boeing and Spirit factories. Whitaker is not scheduled to testify.

The accident on Alaska Airlines flight 1282 occurred minutes after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 5. The blowout left a hole in the plane, oxygen masks dropped and the cockpit door flew open. Miraculously there were no major injuries, and pilots were able to return to Portland and land the plane safely.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

1h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

5h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

1h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson advance to Olympic beach volleyball semis
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson advance to Olympic beach volleyball semis

After a disappointing start at the Olympics, Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have found their groove on the sand. The Canadians earned a spot in the women's beach volleyball semifinals...

18m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

1h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

5h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

1h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson advance to Olympic beach volleyball semis
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson advance to Olympic beach volleyball semis

After a disappointing start at the Olympics, Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have found their groove on the sand. The Canadians earned a spot in the women's beach volleyball semifinals...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument
Toronto cop gives citizen the middle finger during parking argument

An officer's conduct is being investigated after she was caught on camera giving a citizen the middle finger during an argument about police parking in an illegal spot.

1h ago

1:52
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open
Andreescu out in round one of National Bank Open

Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open after losing her round one match at Sobey's Stadium Tuesday night. Michelle Mackey reports on the comeback that just wasn't enough for the Canadian.

12h ago

2:28
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.
Multiple incidences spark escalating concerns of violence.

Three Toronto Police Officers injured including one shot over the long weekend. Shaunna Hunt reports on the growing concern of violence

15h ago

1:16
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.
The National Bank Open Day 1 Main Draw headlined by a familiar face.

All eyes on Bianca Andreescu who headlines Day 1 of the Main Draw of The National Bank Open. CityNews's Michelle Mackey reports

15h ago

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

13h ago

More Videos