Utility worker injured in shooting in rural area east of Calgary, another person dead

ROCKY VIEW, Alta. — Mounties say the rural roadside shooting that left one worker wounded and a second person dead was not targeted.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz made the statement in an investigation update, but declined to say how police came to that conclusion.

Wielgosz also said police are seeking the public’s assistance for any more information on a white 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with teal-coloured rims.

He said the truck was reported stolen a day earlier in Calgary, but declined to say what role it is believed to have played in the shooting.

The comments come a day after two workers in two different trucks were shot around midday on a rural road just east of Calgary.

Police say after the shooting two suspects took off in a stolen Rocky View County work truck, dumped it in neighbouring Wheatland County and fled.

An emergency alert went out after the shooting telling nearby residents to take shelter as two armed and dangerous suspects were on the loose.

The order was lifted more than three hours later, with police saying they were confident the suspects were no longer in the area.

Utility company Fortis Alberta says one of its employees was shot and injured while performing routine work east of Calgary.

Fortis said the worker was treated in hospital and released.

A statement from Rocky View County says one of its workers died in an incident Tuesday but did not provide details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press