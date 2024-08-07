Utility worker injured in shooting in rural area east of Calgary, another person dead

A white 2013 Dodge Ram with teal aftermarket rims and shell shaped lug nuts is shown in this undated police handout photo. Mounties say the rural roadside shooting that left one worker wounded and a second person dead was not targeted. Police are seeking the public's assistance for any more information on a white 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with teal-coloured rims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 7:49 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 8:56 pm.

ROCKY VIEW, Alta. — Mounties say the rural roadside shooting that left one worker wounded and a second person dead was not targeted.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz made the statement in an investigation update, but declined to say how police came to that conclusion.

Wielgosz also said police are seeking the public’s assistance for any more information on a white 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with teal-coloured rims.

He said the truck was reported stolen a day earlier in Calgary, but declined to say what role it is believed to have played in the shooting.

The comments come a day after two workers in two different trucks were shot around midday on a rural road just east of Calgary.

Police say after the shooting two suspects took off in a stolen Rocky View County work truck, dumped it in neighbouring Wheatland County and fled.

An emergency alert went out after the shooting telling nearby residents to take shelter as two armed and dangerous suspects were on the loose.

The order was lifted more than three hours later, with police saying they were confident the suspects were no longer in the area.

Utility company Fortis Alberta says one of its employees was shot and injured while performing routine work east of Calgary.

Fortis said the worker was treated in hospital and released.

A statement from Rocky View County says one of its workers died in an incident Tuesday but did not provide details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

1h ago

Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported
Toronto police officer hit by Ducati motorcycle, minor injuries reported

A Toronto Police Service social media post said the incident happened near New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West Wednesday evening.

1h ago

Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics
Canada's Alysha Newman wins bronze in pole vault at Paris Olympics

The third time was a charm for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. The Canadian set a personal best and national record with a vault of 4.85 metres to win an improbable Olympic bronze medal on Wednesday at...

5h ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the...

3m ago

