The Big Story

On the ground in Venezuela’s electoral standoff

A supporter holds a framed image of President Nicolas Maduro as people gather for a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on Aug. 3, 2024
A supporter holds a framed image of President Nicolas Maduro as people gather for a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 7, 2024 7:06 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 7:07 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been well over a week since Venezuelans votes, by all accounts, to send president Nicolás Maduro packing. He hasn’t left office, and has instead presented results that claim he, in fact, won the election. Hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to demand he transfer power to opposition leader Edmundo González. Thousands of those protesters have been detained.

Mie Dahl is reporting in Caracas, Venezuela. “The government has intensified intimidation campaigns and crackdowns,” said Dahl. “So it’s created this atmosphere where people are afraid of joining protests.”

Democracy around the world is under threat, and nowhere is this clearer than in a country with a president that has become more authoritarian every year. So as the world watches, what happens now in Venezuela? What can the international community do to push for the peaceful transfer of power? And what happens if Maduro simply refuses?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

15h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

11h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

1h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

13h ago

Top Stories

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

15h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

11h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

1h ago

Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge
Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping arrested in U.S. on unrelated charge

A suspect in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested by police in the United States on an unrelated warrant, Ontario Provincial Police investigators said in a release on Tuesday. Deshawn...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics
Canada's shocking loss at the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter on how Canada's Men's Basketball team were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

8h ago

2:53
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday
Clouds clear in GTA ahead of sunny Wednesday

In her seven-day forecast, Natasha Ramsahai is tracking Tropical Storm Debby and has more on when we could see the remnants of it.

12h ago

2:12
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.
Tropical storm Debby heads towards southeastern U.S.

Parts of southeastern U.S. are bracing for historical rainfall as tropical storm Debby makes landfall in Georgia. Afua Baah has the details.

13h ago

2:07
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel
Tensions rise in Middle East after Hezbollah drones hit Israel

Hezbollah drones strike Israel, as Israeli forces raid the occupied West Bank. Afua Baah has the details on the growing fears of Middle East tensions turning into a regional war.

12h ago

2:40
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers
Alleged Toronto terror plot prompts Conservatives to demand answers

The Conservatives are calling on MPs to cut their summer vacation short, demanding the public safety committee reconvenes. As Glen McGregor explains, this comes after a father and son were arrested in connection to a thwarted alleged terror plot.

17h ago

More Videos