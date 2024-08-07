Woman, child dead in Tuesday’s B.C. highway crash involving six vehicles

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Police in British Columbia's Fraser Valley say the people who died in Tuesday's multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 were a local woman and a child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 4:40 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 4:42 pm.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley say the people who died in Tuesday’s multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 were a local woman and a child.

A statement from RCMP Highway Patrol says a second child from the same vehicle is expected to survive after being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash in Chilliwack, in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, involved six vehicles and 10 drivers and passengers, but Mounties say there were no other injuries.

They say initial information suggests that one or more of the vehicles stopped abruptly due to an “obstruction” on the highway.

RCMP say at least one vehicle failed to stop in time, setting off a “chain reaction of collisions.”

They say the investigation is in its early stages, but impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash in the highway’s eastbound lanes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

