3 Denver officers fired for joking about going to migrant shelters for target practice

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 4:41 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 4:42 pm.

DENVER (AP) — Three new Denver police officers were fired last month after officials found they had joked about “going to newcomer shelters for target practice” in a group chat with other officers, police said Thursday.

The messages were shared on March 27, 2024, when Denver still operated shelters to house migrants from Venezuela and other countries who crossed the U.S. border with Mexico, whom the city has referred to as newcomers. An influx of migrants since 2023 has strained the city’s resources, and the city has switched to largely offering short-term rental assistance with support services instead.

“The Denver Police Department is appalled by the subject of the messages, which are contradictory to the mission and values of the Department, and disrespect not only newcomers and our community, but also every other officer working to keep everyone in our community safe,” the department said in a statement.

The department said it learned about the messages on April 4, and the three officers were terminated on July 22 following an “extensive investigation.” The officers had recently graduated from the police academy and were still on probationary status when they were fired, it said.

The messages were made in a group chat with fellow members of the officers’ police academy class. The chat members will given additional equity, diversity and inclusivity training as well as more training on stepping in to stop misconduct by a fellow officer, the department said.

The Associated Press

