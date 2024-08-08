Average rate on a 30-year mortgage falls to 6.47%, lowest level in more than a year

FILE - A housing development in Cranberry Township, Pa., is shown on March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 12:12 pm.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell this week to its lowest level in more than a year, a welcome affordability boost for prospective home shoppers and homeowners looking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate.

The rate fell to 6.47% from 6.73% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.96%.

This is the second straight weekly drop in the average rate. It’s now the lowest it’s been since mid-May last year, when it was 6.39%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also fell this week, pulling the average rate down to 5.63% from 5.99% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.34%, Freddie Mac said.

“The decline in mortgage rates does increase prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and should begin to pique their interest in making a move,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Additionally, this drop in rates is already providing some existing homeowners the opportunity to refinance.”

After jumping to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage has mostly hovered around 7% this year — more than double what it was just three years ago.

The elevated mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, have discouraged home shoppers, extending the nation’s housing slump into its third year.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June for the fourth month in a row. And sales of new single-family homes fell last month to the slowest annual pace since November.

Rates have mostly eased in recent weeks as signs of easing inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

23m ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

6h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

2h ago

Top Stories

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

23m ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

6h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

13h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

17h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

17h ago

2:30
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy

A Brampton hospital is the first in Canada to offer what can be a critical tool in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Erica Natividad with more on the technology and whether it could expand across the country.

18h ago

2:33
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods

Mice and bed bugs, those are some of the conditions long described by people who live in Toronto Community Housing.  But now one resident is facing major flooding as well since last month's record breaking rain. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

More Videos