Biden holds social event with ice cream to thank campaign staff after bowing out of election

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, on his way to Wilmington, Del., to visit with his campaign staff. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 7:19 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 8:12 pm.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Of course, ice cream was involved.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a thank you event on Thursday for hundreds of staffers who worked on the reelection campaign that he chose to exit nearly three weeks ago.

Judging by the security tents, the location offered a dose of political nostalgia: The staffers met with Biden at The Queen, a music venue that played a critical role in his successful race for presidency in 2020, when he often spoke to the public from the theater’s stage.

After having dropped out of the race, Biden wanted to show his appreciation for the staff’s work over the past year and their continued efforts in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, who succeeded him as the Democratic nominee. That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s plans who shared details of the events but insisted on anonymity to discuss the arrangements.

The event featured food and, naturally for Biden, his beloved ice cream.

The news media were not invited to attend the event, but a participant, insisting on anonymity to describe the gathering, said that Biden and his wife gave speeches and took pictures with staffers.

The president has kept a lower profile since leaving the presidential race, a response to a loss of confidence in his ability to beat Donald Trump after a disastrous debate on June 27 against his rival.

He has pared back his travel schedule and held more closed-door policy briefings.

Biden still has engaged in some prominent activities such as work toward a prisoner swap involving Russia that resulted in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.

The Queen, the concert hall in downtown Wilmington where Biden met with staff, played a critical role in the 2020 election as Biden staged events there because the pandemic limited public gatherings and travel. He used the space to hold news conferences and deliver remarks.

The building was originally a 19th Century hotel that was popular among traveling sailors, according to the venue’s web site. From 1916 to 1959, it was converted into a movie theater, only to then be abandoned and fall into disrepair over the next 50 years. The Queen reopened in 2011 as a music venue.

Following Biden’s appearance, the theater’s web site indicates, it will next host on Friday the bands Cobra Whip, The Stone Eye and Dirty House.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press


