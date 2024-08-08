Boeing’s new CEO visits factory that makes the 737 Max, including jet that lost door plug in flight

FILE - The Boeing 777X airplane is shown at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 8:42 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 8:56 am.

A new chief executive takes over at Boeing on Thursday, and he plans to walk the floor of the factory near Seattle that has become the heart of the aerospace giant’s troubles.

Robert “Kelly” Ortberg takes over a money-losing company that has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, is struggling fix its aircraft-manufacturing process, and can’t bring two astronauts home from the International Space Station because of flaws in a spacecraft it built for NASA.

“I’m excited to dig in!” Ortberg told employees on his first day in the job.

Boeing announced Ortberg’s selection just over a week ago, on the same day that it posted another huge loss; more than $1.4 billion in the second quarter, which was marked by a steep drop in deliveries of new airline planes, including the 737 Max.

The National Transportation Safety Board just wrapped up a two-day hearing on the 737 Max that suffered a blowout of a panel in the side of the plane during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. The board’s investigators have interviewed workers at the 737 factory in Renton, Washington, who say they are under too much pressure to produce planes quickly, leading to mistakes.

During the hearing, a Federal Aviation Administration manager said the regulator has 16 open enforcement cases against Boeing — three or four times the normal number — and half started since the door-plug blowout.

Ortberg will try to fix Boeing after the last two CEOs failed.

Dennis Muilenburg, a Boeing lifer, was fired in 2020 when the company was trying to convince regulators to let Max jetliners resume flying after crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. David Calhoun, a longtime Boeing board member and General Electric executive, got the reworked Max back in the air but couldn’t stem losses that now exceed $25 billion since the start of 2019. Calhoun announced in March that he would step down.

In a memo to employees on Thursday, Ortberg said, “While we clearly have a lot of work to do in restoring trust, I’m confident that working together, we will return the company to be the industry leader we all expect.”

Boeing is a century-old aviation innovator with roots in Seattle, although the headquarters moved to Chicago and then to the Washington, D.C., area. The new CEO is planting a symbolic flag in the ground back in the Pacific Northwest.

“Because what we do is complex, I firmly believe that we need to get closer to the production lines and development programs across the company,” Ortberg told employees. “I plan to be based in Seattle so that I can be close to the commercial airplane programs. In fact, I’ll be on the factory floor in Renton today, talking with employees and learning about challenges we need to overcome, while also reviewing our safety and quality plans.”

The company declined to make Ortberg available for interviews.

Ortberg’s name emerged relatively late in the CEO search. Boeing Chairman Steven Mollenkopf, who led the search, said Ortberg has a reputation for running complex engineering and manufacturing companies.

Analysts have generally been favorable too. Richard Aboulafia, a longtime analyst and consultant in the industry, said Ortberg is deeply respected “and brings more hope for a better future than the company has enjoyed in decades.”

One of Ortberg’s top assignments will be fixing the manufacturing process and increasing production of Max jets, Boeing’s best-selling plane. The FAA has limited Boeing to 38 per month since shortly after the Alaska Airlines blowout, but Boeing’s top safety official said this week production isn’t even that high – it’s in the 20s per month.

Calhoun did finish one job before Ortberg took over: the company reached an agreement with the Justice Department last month to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with development of the Max. A federal judge in Texas will decide whether to approve the deal, which includes a fine of at least $244 million Boeing investing at least $455 million in quality- and safety-compliance programs.

Boeing’s defense and space unit is also struggling. It lost $913 million in the second quarter because of setbacks on fixed-price government contracts, including a deal to build two new Air Force One presidential jets.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

3h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

4h ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

2h ago

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

13h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

3h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

4h ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

2h ago

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

10h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

14h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

14h ago

2:30
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy

A Brampton hospital is the first in Canada to offer what can be a critical tool in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Erica Natividad with more on the technology and whether it could expand across the country.

15h ago

2:33
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods

Mice and bed bugs, those are some of the conditions long described by people who live in Toronto Community Housing.  But now one resident is facing major flooding as well since last month's record breaking rain. Shauna Hunt reports.

15h ago

More Videos