Calgary builders hope to work with city to reduce impact of new water restrictions

Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary, Saturday, June 22, 2024. Calgary builders say they hope water restrictions that are returning to the city at the end of the month will not cause more major disruptions as the construction season nears its end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 3:41 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 3:42 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary builders say they’re glad the city has given them advance notice of a renewed water shutdown to help them cope with what has been a summer of setbacks that have cost millions of dollars.

The Calgary Construction Association says it’s working with the city on ways to mitigate the impact of new water restrictions, which are set to begin in less than three weeks, on Aug. 26.

Association president Bill Black says municipal water restrictions have disrupted concrete pouring schedules while municipal fire bans have played havoc with welding schedules, leading to the lost revenue.

Residents in Calgary and surrounding communities were just moving on from an initial round of voluntary and mandatory water restrictions when a new ban was announced this week.

The original restrictions were put in place after a northside water main broke in early June.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says further tests on the pipe indicate there are more trouble spots that need to be fixed over September, leading to the return of restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

