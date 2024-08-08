California governor vows to take away funding from cities and counties for not clearing encampments

By Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 8:26 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 8:42 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday had a message for local governments: clean up homeless encampments now or lose out on state funding next year.

Standing in front of a cleared homeless encampment in Los Angeles, Newsom vowed to start taking state funding away from cities and counties that are not doing enough to move people out of encampments and into shelter. The governor joined the California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans, on Thursday to clear several encampment sites in the area.

“I want to see results,” Newsom told reporters at a news conference. “I don’t want to read about them. I don’t want to see the data. I want to see it.”

Thursday’s announcement was part of Newsom’s escalating campaign to push local governments into doing more homeless encampment sweeps. Newsom last month ordered state agencies to start clearing encampments on state land. He also pressured local government to do the same, though he cannot legally force them to act.

The executive order came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that said governments could not force people to leave encampments if there weren’t any shelter beds available. Newsom’s administration wrote in support of cities’ arguments that previous rulings, including one that barred San Francisco from clearing encampments, have prevented the state from solving a critical problem.

California is home to roughly one-third of the nation’s population of homeless people, a problem that has dogged Newsom since he took office. There are thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, and fill parking lots and public parks.

The state has spent roughly $24 billion under Newsom’s leadership to clean up streets and house people. That includes at least $3.2 billion in grants given to local government to build shelters, clear encampments and connect homeless people to services as they see fit, Newsom said.

Those have been unprecedented investments from the state, he added, but his administration will start redirecting that money in January.

“This is not about criminalization,” Newsom said. “What’s criminal is neglecting people that are struggling and suffering and dying on our watch.”

It’s not the first time Newsom has vowed to cut funding over what he sees as the lackluster efforts from local governments to address homelessness. In 2022, he threatened to withhold $1 billion in homelessness spending from cities and counties over the lack of progress. Last month, his office clawed back a $10-million grant sent to San Diego to build tiny homes because the county didn’t act fast enough.

San Francisco’s mayor has taken more aggressive action in clearing encampments.

But others, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LA County officials, have pushed back, saying the governor’s approach won’t work. Newsom on Thursday praised Bass’ work at successfully reducing the number of people sleeping outside in Los Angeles, adding his frustration is mostly directed toward counties.

California State Association of Counties, which represents 58 counties in California, said it won’t weigh in on the governor’s announcement Thursday. A spokesperson instead pointed to a statement in response to Newsom’s order last month that the counties “will continue to work together with the Governor and share his sense of urgency.”

Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

4h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

9h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

4h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

9h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

4h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

9h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

4h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Accessibility advocates say new courthouse doesn't meet standards
Accessibility advocates say new courthouse doesn't meet standards

The 72,000-square-metre facility provides 63 courtrooms but new video points out possible accessibility issues. The AODA Alliance tells Mark McAllister that the province is breaking its promise to make improvements overall.

4h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

6h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

6h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

9h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

22h ago

More Videos