Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the gold medal match in women’s beach volleyball.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are the first Canadian women’s beach volleyball team to reach the Olympic podium in the country’s history.

Watch the gold medal match Aug. 9th at 4:30pm ET

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson beat Switzerland’s Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner in the third and final set. The Swiss women cruised to a 21-14 first-set win before Canada evened it out with a 22-20 second-set victory.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson won 15-12 in the final set to beat the Swiss en route to gold.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both from Toronto, will play the winner of the late semifinal between Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy) and top-ranked Brazil (Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Canada’s best previous result was a fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Canada reached the men’s podium at the 1996 Games when Mark Heese and John Child took bronze in Atlanta.

With files from The Canadian Press