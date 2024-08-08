Canada advances to 1st-ever Olympic gold medal match in women’s beach volleyball

Brandie Wilkerson
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson celebrates during the women's quarterfinal beach volleyball match between Spain and Canada at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 8, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 12:25 pm.

Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the gold medal match in women’s beach volleyball.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are the first Canadian women’s beach volleyball team to reach the Olympic podium in the country’s history.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson beat Switzerland’s Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner in the third and final set. The Swiss women cruised to a 21-14 first-set win before Canada evened it out with a 22-20 second-set victory.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson won 15-12 in the final set to beat the Swiss en route to gold.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both from Toronto, will play the winner of the late semifinal between Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy) and top-ranked Brazil (Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Canada’s best previous result was a fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Canada reached the men’s podium at the 1996 Games when Mark Heese and John Child took bronze in Atlanta.

With files from The Canadian Press

