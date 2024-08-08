Childhood abuse survivor agency sees surge in calls since Alice Munro revelation

Canadian author Alice Munro is photographed during an interview in Victoria on December 10, 2013. A support agency for survivors of childhood sexual abuse says it's seen a surge in calls since Munro's daughter spoke out about being abused by her stepfather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 1:12 pm.

TORONTO — A support agency for survivors of childhood sexual abuse says it’s seen a surge in calls since Alice Munro’s daughter went public with her story a month ago.

The intake coordinator for The Gatehouse in Toronto says 81 survivors reached out for support after Andrea Skinner’s essay appeared July 7 in the Toronto Star.

Karen MacKeigan says a large proportion of them specifically referred to Skinner’s story and the surrounding media coverage.

Skinner’s essay revealed she had been sexually abused by her stepfather, and that her mother, a famous author, chose to stay with him anyway.

Before July 7, the Gatehouse’s busiest month this year had been January, when it heard from 35 survivors.

MacKeigan says the influx of calls over the last month have come from different parts of Canada, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In addition to the 81 survivors, there have also been more inquiries from people and agencies trying to provide support to others, MacKeigan told The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

Arthur Lockhart, founder of The Gatehouse and a retired chair of the social and community services school at Humber College, said the increase in calls shows how Skinner’s voice “has rippled across the globe.”

“It’s a testament, I think, to the strength and courage of any human being that comes forward to tell their story,” Lockhart said.

In her July 7 essay, Skinner said she turned to the Gatehouse for help decades after the childhood abuse and said that was where she felt her voice was finally heard.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

If you are in crisis, call 911 or your local distress centre.

The Gatehouse can be reached at 416-255-5900, ext. 222.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

