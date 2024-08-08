Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter

Magna International Inc. Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday May 4, 2011. Stronach, the tool and die maker who went on to build a multibillion dollar international auto parts empire, stepped down as chairman after the meeting . An Ontario Superior Court is hearing a motion today about whether The Stronach Group should be ordered to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against billionaire businessman Frank Stronach and whether corporate funds were misused in settlements involving complainants.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 3:26 pm.

An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

Lawyers representing Selena Stronach are arguing that media coverage of the sexual assault allegations against her father suggest misconduct occurred in a corporate setting and that corporate funds may have been misused and put towards payments for women allegedly abused by the Austrian-born businessman.

Selena Stronach’s lawyers have said The Stronach Group is so far not denying that such documents exist, suggesting that settlements were paid.

A June statement issued by The Stronach Group, which is seeking to have Selena Stronach’s lawsuit dismissed, acknowledged the charges against Frank Stronach and noted he has “not held a formal role or been involved with company operations in any capacity for several years.”

Frank Stronach has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 complainants with the alleged offences including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault, dating from 1977 to this year.

In an interview with the CBC, parts of which were aired this week, the 91-year-old Stronach says his accusers are pursuing the cases against him to take his money.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

2h ago

Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old
Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say in April 2024, a man began...

1h ago

