Five homes unsafe following Vancouver fires, crane collapse: fire department

A crane that collapsed during a fire at an apartment building under construction on Tuesday lies across the road, as firefighters direct water on the remains of the structure in Vancouver, on August 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 7:48 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 7:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services say five homes are unsafe to occupy after a massive fire and crane collapse in the city’s Dunbar neighbourhood.

The fire department says in a statement that 81 people registered for assistance after being evacuated Tuesday but most can go home following the blaze at a multi-storey apartment building under construction that led to nine more fires at nearby homes.

The department says power has been restored to the area and city sanitation teams are cleaning up debris left by the fire.

Officials say the debris is not considered a significant health concern for most people, but those who want to clean up on their own should ensure they have proper safety equipment.

The department says efforts to remove the crane, involving the property owner, contractors, the city and the provincial workers’ safety agency, are expected to begin in the coming days.

Roads in the area remain closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

