Former FIFA interim president and long-time leader of African soccer Issa Hayatou dies at 77

FILE - Issa Hayatou, acting FIFA President, speaks during a news conference at FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2015. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 7:22 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 7:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Issa Hayatou, the long-time leader of African soccer who was made interim president of FIFA during its corruption crisis in 2015, died on Thursday. He was 77.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an Instagram post: “Saddened to hear of the passing of former CAF president, former FIFA president and interim, FIFA vice-president and FIFA Council member Issa Hayatou. A passionate sports fan, he dedicated his life to sports administration. On behalf of FIFA, condolences go to his family, friends, former colleagues and all who knew him. Rest in peace.”

Hayatou also was a member of the International Olympic Committee for 15 years, through 2016, and remained an honorary member.

He died in Paris while the city hosted the Olympics.

Though a national champion runner in track and field, it was in soccer that Hayatou rose to power and influence from his native Cameroon.

He was elected to lead the Confederation of African Football in 1988 and within four years was a vice president of the world soccer body FIFA.

In 2002, during a period of deep financial and political turmoil at FIFA, Hayatou challenged then-president Sepp Blatter in an election he would lose heavily despite support for him in Europe. The 139-56 result showed Hayatou had lost votes from his African colleagues.

Blatter still led FIFA in 2015 when federal investigations in the United States and Switzerland of alleged corruption in international soccer swept a generation of leaders from North and South America out of office, and eventually Blatter himself.

Hayatou took over from his one-time rival as an interim president for four months, to steer FIFA toward anti-corruption reforms and an election that put Infantino in office.

In 2017, Hayatou’s 29-year reign as the head of CAF was ended in an election he lost to Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who had been supported by Infantino.

Hayatou then faced an investigation by FIFA’s ethics committee, and in 2021 was banned from soccer for one year for alleged breach of “duty of loyalty” in a commercial rights deal at CAF.

In a separate case, he was reprimanded by the IOC ethics commission in 2011 for having taken a cash payment from a Swiss marketing agency, ISL, in 1995 when it sold World Cup broadcasting rights for FIFA.

Hayatou was born into a distinguished Cameroon family, and his brother Sadou was prime minister of the national government in 1991-92

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

2h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

8h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

7h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

2h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

8h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Accessibility advocates say new courthouse doesn't meet standards
Accessibility advocates say new courthouse doesn't meet standards

The 72,000-square-metre facility provides 63 courtrooms but new video points out possible accessibility issues. The AODA Alliance tells Mark McAllister that the province is breaking its promise to make improvements overall.

2h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

5h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

5h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

8h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

21h ago

More Videos