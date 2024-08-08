Furious over sanctions against former president, Paraguay says it wants the US ambassador to leave

FILE - Marc Ostfield testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, o, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 5:03 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 5:12 pm.

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — The government of Paraguay on Thursday effectively ordered the U.S. ambassador to leave the South American nation, escalating tensions between the allies in the wake of the Biden administration’s sanctions on a tobacco company linked to the country’s powerful former president.

In a dramatic statement that took diplomats aback, the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry asked the U.S. government to “accelerate the departure process” of Ambassador Marc Ostfield, a career diplomat appointed by President Joe Biden in June 2021.

Ostfield’s expedited departure, the ministry said, would “avoid the loss of confidence in a person damaging the relationship that we have historically maintained.”

The request appeared to be in protest against the White House’s latest move to tighten its sanctions against Horacio Cartes, one of Paraguay’s wealthiest people who served as president from 2013-18, owns dozens of lucrative businesses and retains considerable influence over the country’s ruling Colorado party. The U.S. government first sanctioned the cigarette tycoon last year, accusing him of “significant corruption.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Tabacalera del Este, a large tobacco producer that the U.S. government accused of illegally funneling millions of dollars to Cartes, its former majority shareholder. The company, also known as Tabesa, has angrily rejected the accusations and referred to the sanctions as an “abuse of power” by the U.S. government. Cartes has denied all allegations of corruption and said he no longer owns nor is directly involved in Tabesa’s operations.

The U.S. Embassy in Paraguay confirmed that the Foreign Ministry had summoned Ambassador Ostfield for a meeting Thursday, saying only that they “had a good discussion and talked about the sanction announcement as well as other topics.” Summoning a foreign ambassador for explanations is tyipcally intended to express protest on the part of a host country.

The embassy did not comment on Paraguay’s demand that Ostfield leave on an accelerated timeline. Ambassador Ostfield had planned to remain in his post until the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. His successor has been named but the Senate has not started the confirmation process, which could take anywhere from a few months to a few years.

In a news conference, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano said the government objected “to the media coverage and politicization of the administration’s sanctions.”

“The direct or indirect intervention of any state in the internal affairs of Paraguay compromises our independence and sovereignty,” he said.

His remarks seemingly referred to a news conference called by Ambassador Ostfield earlier this week in which he stressed his commitment to anti-corruption reforms in Paraguay, saying that the Biden administration was prepared to “use the range of relevant tools to combat corruption, including visa restrictions, designations, financial sanctions, and extradition.”

Although standard language in diplomacy, the mention of extradition nonetheless raised alarms and stirred frantic debate in Paraguay, where Cartes’ loyalists have a majority in both houses of Congress. In a show of support and defiance — and a display of Cartes’ enduring influence — dozens of lawmakers from the conservative Colorado party showed up to Cartes’ mansion in the capital of Asunción on Tuesday after the sanctions announcement.

Notably absent from the photo that surfaced showing a crowd of smiling politicians surrounding Cartes was President Santiago Peña, a key ally and political protégé of Cartes.

Pressure was building on Peña to defend the former president, observers say, even as credit agencies warn that concerns about corruption continue to weaken investor confidence in one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

46m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

5h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3m ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

4h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

46m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

5h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3m ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

2h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

2h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

5h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

18h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

21h ago

More Videos