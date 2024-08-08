Homeowners race to refinance as mortgage rates retreat from 23-year highs

FILE - This aerial photo shows a housing development in Cranberry Township, Pa., March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 9:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A recent pullback in mortgage rates is spurring more homeowners to refinance their home loan and lower their monthly payments.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s refinance index, which tracks home loan application volume, surged 16% last week from the previous week to its highest level in two years, the association said Wednesday.

Refinance applications were up nearly 60% versus the same week last year.

Home loan applications rose overall last week to their highest level since January, though much of that was due to the surge in refinance applications.

Despite the lower borrowing costs, applications for loans to buy a home rose only 0.8% from the previous week and were down about 11% from a year earlier, the MBA said.

For many home shoppers, mortgage rates remain too high, given record-high housing prices and a chronic shortage of properties on the market.

“For-sale inventory is beginning to increase gradually in some parts of the country and homebuyers might be biding their time to enter the market given the prospect of lower rates,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s deputy chief economist.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 6.73% last week, its lowest level since early February, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

After jumping to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate has mostly hovered around 7% this year — more than double what it was just three years ago.

The elevated mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, have discouraged home shoppers, extending the nation’s housing slump into its third year.

Rates have mostly eased in recent weeks as signs of easing inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month. Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the Fed’s rate moves.

“If the recent drop in longer-term rates is sustained, then we expect to see another uptick in refinance applications and subsequent refinance mortgage volumes this week,” said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae. The mortgage buyer’s own index of refinance activity shows that refinance applications climbed 20% last week from the previous week.

Rates will have to fall further before more homeowners are incentivized to refinance, given that some 86% of all outstanding home mortgages have an interest rate below 6%, and more than three quarters have a rate 5% or lower, according to Realtor.com.

Still, expectations that rates will continue to ease and prompt more homeowners to refinance have helped lift shares in mortgage companies so far in the third quarter.

Rocket Cos. is up 28.5%, United Wholesale Mortgage gained 19.5% and LoanDepot is up 47.9%.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

3h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

4h ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

2h ago

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

13h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

3h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

4h ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

2h ago

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

10h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

14h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

14h ago

2:30
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy

A Brampton hospital is the first in Canada to offer what can be a critical tool in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Erica Natividad with more on the technology and whether it could expand across the country.

15h ago

2:33
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods

Mice and bed bugs, those are some of the conditions long described by people who live in Toronto Community Housing.  But now one resident is facing major flooding as well since last month's record breaking rain. Shauna Hunt reports.

15h ago

More Videos