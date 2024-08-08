Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather

Flames from a spot fire rise above trees along State Route 172 as the Park Fire burns in the Mill Creek community of Tehama County, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 12:13 pm.

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.

The Park Fire has scorched more than 660 square miles (1,709 square kilometers) since erupting July 24 near the Sacramento Valley city of Chico and burning northward up the western flank of the Sierra Nevada. Containment remained at 34%, Cal Fire said.

The conflagration’s early explosive growth quickly made it California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record before favorable weather reduced its intensity late last week. It reawakened this week due to the heat and very low relative humidity levels.

A large portion of the burned area was in mop-up stage but spot fires were a continuing problem, officials said during Thursday morning’s operational briefing.

The fire’s northeast corner was the top firefighting priority, operations deputy Jed Gaines said.

“It’s not time to celebrate,” he said. “We got several more days of hard work to hold what we got in there.”

The latest Park Fire assessments found 636 structures destroyed and 49 damaged. A local man was arrested after authorities alleged he started the fire by pushing a burning car into a gully in a wilderness park outside Chico.

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south, a new forest fire in El Dorado County was exhibiting extreme behavior, and some Park Fire aircraft were being diverted there.

The Crozier Fire, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Placerville, had burned just over 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers) of timber and chaparral as of Thursday morning and was just 5% contained.

The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

25m ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

7h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

2h ago

Top Stories

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

25m ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

7h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

13h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

17h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

17h ago

2:30
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy

A Brampton hospital is the first in Canada to offer what can be a critical tool in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Erica Natividad with more on the technology and whether it could expand across the country.

18h ago

2:33
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods

Mice and bed bugs, those are some of the conditions long described by people who live in Toronto Community Housing.  But now one resident is facing major flooding as well since last month's record breaking rain. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

More Videos