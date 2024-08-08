Liberal MPs say Quebec French-language health directive sows confusion

MONTREAL — Two Montreal-area Liberal MPs are raising concerns about a controversial Quebec directive that outlines when health-care providers can offer services in a language other than French.

Anna Gainey, the federal MP for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, says the choice of language should belong to patients, and the directive is causing confusion and uncertainty.

Gainey posted a statement to the X social media platform Wednesday evening saying she’s spoken with federal Health Minister Mark Holland and she wants Ottawa to be ready to insist on universal access to care in both official languages.

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said on X that he shares Gainey’s views, and the language preferred by the patient is “paramount.”

The 23-page directive, published last month, says a language other than French can be used in health-care settings when a person’s health requires it, including in emergency situations.

Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s minister of the French language, says his government is not imposing barriers for people who want to receive health care in English.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

