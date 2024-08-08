Liberal MPs say Quebec French-language health directive sows confusion

Liberal candidate Anna Gainey addresses her supporters after winning the federal byelection in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding Monday, June 19, 2023 in Montreal. Two Montreal-area Liberal MPs are raising concerns about a controversial Quebec directive that outlines when health-care providers can offer services in a language other than French.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 2:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Two Montreal-area Liberal MPs are raising concerns about a controversial Quebec directive that outlines when health-care providers can offer services in a language other than French.

Anna Gainey, the federal MP for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, says the choice of language should belong to patients, and the directive is causing confusion and uncertainty.

Gainey posted a statement to the X social media platform Wednesday evening saying she’s spoken with federal Health Minister Mark Holland and she wants Ottawa to be ready to insist on universal access to care in both official languages.

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said on X that he shares Gainey’s views, and the language preferred by the patient is “paramount.”

The 23-page directive, published last month, says a language other than French can be used in health-care settings when a person’s health requires it, including in emergency situations.

Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s minister of the French language, says his government is not imposing barriers for people who want to receive health care in English.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

8h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

8h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

2h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

15h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

18h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

19h ago

2:34
Three-year project to fix Richmond DVP exit ramp & surrounding bridges begins
Three-year project to fix Richmond DVP exit ramp & surrounding bridges begins

More construction in the city as starting August 6 until end of August, one eastbound lane will be closed on Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. Catalina Gillies with what will the impact be on the community streets.

19h ago

More Videos