Maine leaders seek national monument for home of Frances Perkins, 1st woman Cabinet member

FILE - President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Wagner Unemployment Bill at the White House in Washington, June 6, 1933. Standing behind him, from left, are: Rep. Theodore A. Peyser, D-N.Y., Labor Secretary Frances Perkins, and Sen. Robert Wagner, D-N.Y. (AP Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 3:43 pm.

NEWCASTLE, Maine (AP) — Maine leaders want to honor Frances Perkins — the first woman to serve in a presidential Cabinet-level position and a driving force behind the New Deal — by encouraging the president to make her home a national monument.

Perkins served as labor secretary under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and played a key role in shaping his programs that helped Americans recover from the Great Depression, including advocating for Social Security, a 40-hour work week and the minimum wage. She died in 1965.

“She was a trailblazer, the first female presidential Cabinet member, the mother of the modern labor movement, and a pioneering advocate for social justice, economic security, and workers’ rights,” Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said.

The initiative announced by a group of leaders on Thursday came months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order bolstering the National Park Service’s recognition of women’s history. The order directed the Department of the Interior to do more to recognize and honor the contributions of women in the U.S.

The home where Perkins lived in Newcastle, Maine, is already designated as the Frances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark and the 57-acre (23-hectare) property along the Damariscotta River is run by a nonprofit.

The proposal asks the president to use his executive authority to elevate the property to a national monument, meaning it would be operated and staffed by the National Park Service. The nonprofit Frances Perkins Center would donate the 1887 brick house, barn and adjacent property, while retaining the surrounding woods and fields as the site of a privately constructed education center.

“President Biden has an extraordinary opportunity to create a national park site that will honor her life, and will help carry her work forward so future generations can better appreciate how this remarkable woman helped shape our nation,” said Kristen Brengel, from the National Parks Conservation Association.

Other supporters of the proposal include Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, independent Sen. Angus King and Republican former Sen. Olympia Snowe, along with Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman, UMaine President Jacqueline Edmondson and University of Maine System Chair Trish Riley.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

16m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

2h ago

Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old
Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say in April 2024, a man began...

1h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

16m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

2h ago

Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old
Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say in April 2024, a man began...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

3h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

20h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

20h ago

2:34
Three-year project to fix Richmond DVP exit ramp & surrounding bridges begins
Three-year project to fix Richmond DVP exit ramp & surrounding bridges begins

More construction in the city as starting August 6 until end of August, one eastbound lane will be closed on Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. Catalina Gillies with what will the impact be on the community streets.

21h ago

More Videos