New ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ on Broadway attracts Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr

NEW YORK (AP) — A revival of the cutthroat business play “Glengarry Glen Ross” is slated for Broadway this spring — cast with a star from “Succession,” a TV show about cutthroat business.

Kieran Culkin will join “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk and comedian Bill Burr in a new production of an examination of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate salesmen. The production is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025.

Culkin is the latest “Succession” star to make their way to Broadway after Jeremy Strong appeared in a revival of “An Enemy of the People” this year. Sarah Snook, who played Shiv Roy, is expected to bring her one-woman production of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” to Broadway in 2025.

David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross,” is drenched in testosterone and verbal trickery, dealing with Florida real estate and the horrible desperation in offices. Patrick Marber will direct the new production

This will be the third revival of the play on Broadway. It’s previously attracted the likes of Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, David Harbour, Alan Alda, Liev Schreiber and Joe Mantegna. A movie version starred Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press



